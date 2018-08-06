Autos, taxis to stay off roads in Coimbatore on Tuesday

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Over 38,000 autorickshaws and taxis affiliated to CITU will remain off the roads tomorrow in the district, seeking among other things to withdrawal the proposed amendments to the Central Motor Vehicle Act.

Other demands included bringing down the ever increasing petrol and diesel prices, abolition of toll and high vehicle insurance rates, CITU sources said.

Three-wheelers, tempo, van, minivan, maxi cabs, lorries and auto-rickshaws affiliated to CITU transport labour unions would not be on the roads, they said.

The union requested the transport operators carrying school students to join the struggle.