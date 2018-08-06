  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
06 Aug 2018, Edition - 1119, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Latest Medical bulletin on Karunanidhi says his condition has been declining
  • DoT requests Telecom operators to block social media accounts to fight against the fake news menace
  • Rajya Sabha passes NCBC bill
  • MEA seeks Mehul Choksi’s extradition as India-Antigua sign extradition treaty
  • Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Custody of accused extended till August 20th
  • PIL has been filed against misuse of public money in Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra
  • Congress to hold key Parliamentary meet tomorrow
  • BJP President Amit Shah calls for a meeting with BJP MPs from Maharashtra over the issue of Maratha reservation
  • Big battle of political prestige: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections will take place on August 9
  • Article 35A hearing deferred. Court to hear the matter on August 27
Travel

Coimbatore

Autos, taxis to stay off roads in Coimbatore on Tuesday

Covai Post Network

August 6, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : Over 38,000 autorickshaws and taxis affiliated to CITU will remain off the roads tomorrow in the district, seeking among other things to withdrawal the proposed amendments to the Central Motor Vehicle Act.

Other demands included bringing down the ever increasing petrol and diesel prices, abolition of toll and high vehicle insurance rates, CITU sources said.

Three-wheelers, tempo, van, minivan, maxi cabs, lorries and auto-rickshaws affiliated to CITU transport labour unions would not be on the roads, they said.

The union requested the transport operators carrying school students to join the struggle.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿