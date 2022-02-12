Babylon acquires Day to Day to raise its health care standards

Covai Post Network

Babylon, a digital healthcare company has completed the acquisition of DayToDay Health (“DayToDay”) to provide its members with DayToDay’s digital-first, highly engaging programs and clinical services prior to and following scheduled surgeries, major health events like childbirth, and following diagnosis of chronic conditions.

DayToDay caters to the need of giving support to patients during the crucial recovery period by providing patients targeted education, communication and clinical support from a personal care team before or after clinical visits, hospitalizations, or surgeries. Having served thousands of acute care patients who had significant medical issues, DayToDay’s health management has shown significant benefits including keeping rehospitalization rates below 4%, while the industry average is close to 15%, and cut down the expected wound infection rates by 93%. Babylon will integrate DayToDay’s scalable capabilities into its existing digital-first healthcare offering to support members as they prepare for and recover from medical interactions, sans any location restriction.

“Joining Babylon will empower DayToDay to scale its robust platform to clinical areas by deploying its proven platform to the Babylon customer base,” said Prem Sharma, CEO of DayToDay Health. “Working together, we can tap into Babylon’s AI capabilities and improve the virtual care experience for both patients and providers alike.”

Headquartered in Boston, DayToDay was founded in 2018 by a team of engineers, scientists and clinicians during their time at MIT with the goal of managing virtual patient care – specifically acute, post-surgical, and out-of-hospital care. DayToDay’s team will join the Babylon team to lend their technical expertise, and to help merge DayToDay’s guiding mission to create the ultimate patient care experience for anybody, anywhere in the world, with Babylon’s mission to provide accessible and affordable healthcare care to every person on Earth.

“We’re excited to welcome the DayToDay team into Babylon, as both companies work toward the same goal of leveraging technology to enhance the patient experience,” shared Ali Parsa, Founder & CEO of Babylon. “As we continue to evolve our value-based care services and empower our members to take control of their health, the addition of pre- and post-surgical care will help our members at a significant period of needs, improving overall accessibility, quality and affordability outcomes.”

Babylon’s team of clinicians, doctors, and nurses will oversee the implementation of DayToDay’s pre- and post-operative care management, ensuring end-to-end care coordination and the right treatment at the right time. This will allow clinicians to care and support patients within hospital settings more efficiently and send them home knowing they’ll receive guidance through the imperative recovery process, a time when people often need care assistance most.