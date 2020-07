Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Muligoor,a Badaga village near here is on tenterhooks, following the death of one of its residents,a woman aged about 65.

Enquiries made by The Covai Post reveal that ,a preliminary test had shown that she had been Covid-19 positive.

The results of a second test are awaited.

Meanwhile ,revenue and health staff took custody of the body and buried her by following all the rules.

However the cause of the death has not yet been officially confirmed.