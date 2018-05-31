  • Download mobile app

01 Jun 2018, Edition - 1053, Friday

Basket Ball: Chennai Customs, KSEB emerge champions

Covai Post Network

May 31, 2018

COIMBATORE: Chennai Customs annexed the All India Basketball Championship for men for Natchimuthu Gounder Cup defeating Indian Railway 69-63 in the finals played here on Thursday.

KSEB Thiruvananthapuram lifted the CRI Pumps Trophy for women by beating Eastern Railway, Kolkatta 59-43. Hari Ram and Surya played well for the winner by scoring 26 and 16 respectively.

Anjana P.G. 18, Jeena and Stephy Nixon 14 each top scored for the winners, while for Railways Libina 13 and Madukumari scored 12 points. The winners in the men’s won Rs. 1 lakh cash and the cup, while the runners up Rs. 50,000 and Dr. N. Mahalingam Trophy.

KSEB received Rs.50,000 and the Trophy and Eastern Railway was given Rs. 25,000.

