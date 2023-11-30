Benefits of Naturopathy underscored

Covai Post Network





AYUSH Ministry, Government of India declared November 18th as National Naturopathy Day with the aim of promoting this drugless system of medicine to prevent and to treat lifestyle diseases by changing dietary pattern and lifestyle habits.

The roots of Naturopathy dates back to thousands of years relying on the healing wisdom of many cultures across the world. In these early civilizations people lived in a harmonious relationship with the nature, surroundings and the understanding of disease was accomplished by observing nature and how it interplayed with human life. Naturopathy is a system of medicine which recognizes the existence of the vital curative force within the body. In simpler terms, the body has an innate ability to heal. Treatment in Naturopathy is based on the concept of Panchamahabhutas – Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Ether which form the basic constituents of the body. These elements are used as external treatment modalities – Hydrotherapy, Mud therapy, Massage therapy, Acupuncture along with Diet therapy and Yoga therapy to revitalize and rejuvenate the body and the mind.

In order to achieve optimum health, Naturopathy treats all aspect of an individual by modifying individual lifestyle and dietary habits. Also it guides to achieve emotional wellbeing. Naturopathy has great health promotive, disease preventive and curative as well as restorative potential.

As a part of celebration of 6th National Naturopathy Day ’23, we are conducting 1 week In-House Naturopathy Camp in our PSG Campus (A&B Block). Many people are getting benefitted with our free Lifestyle counseling, massage therapy, foot reflexology. The feedback from the people who experienced are really rejuvenating.

Also, Insuvai…Iyyarkaisuvai is completing its successful 1 yr journey. It’s a Natural Healthy Food Stall, a new healthy addition to our PSG Cafeteria for the welfare of patients who walks-in, employees and students. It provides millet based healthy lunch menu and sumptuous healthy snack varieties.

In PSG SSH, we focus on chronic non-communicable diseases like PCOS, Obesity, Diabetes, Hypertension, Migraine, Bronchial asthma, Insomnia etc., through Lifestyle counseling and our therapies. We do get excellent results as a Pain Management program for various issues like Migraine, Lumbago, neck/ knee pain (OA). Here Antenatal, Postnatal Yoga classes, Yoga for preventive cardiology/ PEARLs’ are also being conducted with the references from OGcians and Dr.GR, Head-Preventive Cardiology Dept. We handle post-surgical patients referred from Endo Gynecs’. Also we conduct regular group yoga sessions for cancer patients regularly in order to improve their sleep quality, to reduce their common symptoms like digestive issues, anxiety, depression, stress, etc.,

Live in tune with the Nature!