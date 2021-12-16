Bhaichung Bhutia Residential Academy to hold trials in Coimbatore for girls & boys

Covai Post Network

Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools Residential Academy gears up to hold trials for boys and

girls on the 18th of December 2021 at the PSG IMSR Football Ground, Peelamedu, Coimbatore.

The trials are open for players born between the years 2005 to 2012 only, and talented players may receive scholarships based on performance.

Interested candidates must pre-register themselves at https://www.bbfootballschools.com/academy/ra_trial.php or call at +91-8448020010. The

reporting time for trials is at 8:30 IST at the venue.

BBFS is India’s largest and most rated football academy, with four residential academies

located in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala. All campuses provide premium facilities, including state-of-the-art hostels, smart classrooms, senior academic and sports

professionals, and sports centers comprising full-sized natural football fields and health and fitness centers.

Speaking about the same, BBFS Co-founder Bhaichung Bhutia shared his plans. “We aim to

provide a structured pathway for student-athletes to pursue academics without

compromising with football. My dream is to see next-generation footballers excel in India and

foreign countries. So, boys and girls, I look forward to seeing you soon on the field,” said

Bhutia.

BBFS Residential Academies have curated a specialized sports-focused course affiliated

with CBSE/ICSE boards. The specialized curriculum focuses on balancing academics and

football, emphasizing technical and tactical football training, cultural tolerance, holistic

academic development, and instilling independent decision-making traits in student- athletes.

Alongside training and development, the pathway for a professional footballing career includes playing in national youth leagues, state leagues, and an opportunity to play for BBFS sister-concern Garhwal Heroes FC, a Delhi-based club that plies its trade in the Delhi