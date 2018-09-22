Bike rally: Destinations are open and Wayanad is safe

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Nearly a month after the heavy rainfall and resultant devastating floods, tourism destinations are open in Kerala particularly the picturesque Wayanad.

In order to attract the tourists, Wayanad Tourism had come out with a unique bike rally called “Wayanad Beckons” in which 20 bike riders are participating.

The riders had started the ride on September 21 from Wayanad and covered Mysuru in Karnataka, Udhagamandalam, Mettupalayam and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and return to Wayanad tomorrow, after spreading message. Wayanad Tourism: Destinations are open and Wayanad is safe to explore.”

The event was organized and supported by V C Krishnaraj, president and Bharathi, Secretary of Travels agents Association Coimbatore (TAAC) and supported by the Kerala Club, Coimbatore.

DTPC (District Tourism Promotion Council) Wayanad Marketing Manager P P Praveen said that Wayanad in Kerala witnessed the longest monsoon for the last three and half months, as a result tourism remained stand still.

Now Wayanad has recovered in a short span of time and most of its sought after destinations are open to receive the tourists, as usual.

As part of spreading the message that Wayanad tourism destinations are open, DTPC had organized this inter-state bike rally, Brochures, stickers and posters will be distributed to the public, travel agents and tour operators during the ride, Praveen said.

Wayanad tourism also consider this rally as gratitude ride for the wonderful support offered by the neighboring states during the flood time, he said.