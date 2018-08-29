  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
29 Aug 2018, Edition - 1142, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Gautam Navlakha’s hearing begins in Delhi HC
  • J&K: 2 policemen shot dead in Shopian sector
  • Only the PM was aware of the details, says Anand Sharma, Congress
  • False allegations spread by Congress, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Rafale Deal
  • RBI releases its annual report on black money, Report shows 99.3% of currency demonetised came back to RBI
  • New Delhi: PM Modi addresses BJP workers and volunteers
  • Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals
  • Petition filed by eminent citizens, plea filed against crackdown, plea calls arrests ‘arbitrary’
  • The Pune Police raided the houses of alleged Maoists sympathisers in multiple cities and arrested five activists.
Travel

Coimbatore

BJP has little hopes in TN, says Thirunavukkarasu

Covai Post Network

August 29, 2018

Coimbatore : Security at Coimbatore airport was stepped up for a while this noon, following reports of a brief halt of AICC president Rahul Gandhi on his way to New Delhi.

TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasu who came to the airport to receive the leader said Rahul was expected to arrive by a chartered flight from Kerala and halt for an hour to take a Delhi flight.

However, due to delay in visiting more flood-affected areas, Rahul left for Delhi from Kerala itself, he said.

On the remarks by Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan that no alliances can pull down BJP, Thirunavukkarasu said there was no chance for BJP in Tamil Nadu and it was still lying down in the State and there was no need to pull it down.

About Tamil Nadu Minister O S Manian’s criticism of newly elected DMK president M K Stalin, he said it was condemnable as Stalin had held various positions in the party from his students days.

Asked about the reported fissures in AIADMK, he said there was a split in that party after the death of Jayalalithaa, particularly differences between minister Jayakumar and Madhusoodanan.

Without any single power centre, AIADMK was riding on two horses, resulting in problems in both the party and the Government, he said, adding that if this continued it would not reach its destination.

On E V K S Elangovan’s remarks that Congress would have a bright future if Thirunavukkarasu joined BJP, he said, “Let him decide his future. it has become a habit for him to talk like this,” Thirunavukkarasu said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿