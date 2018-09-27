27 Sep 2018, Edition - 1171, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- CBI files case against VMS Pvt Ltd, as PNB officials have been accused in another scam worth 539 crores
- The issue won’t be referred to a larger bench
- SC upholds 1994 judgment, petition for review rejected, ‘1994 order not applicable to this case’
- Ayodhya case to be heard from October 29
- SC begins reading out judgment
- AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi politicises SC’s Adultery verdict, says ‘Teen Talaq criminalised, not Adultery’
- Supreme Court declares Section 497 unconstitutional
- CJI and Justice Khanwilkar says adultery can be a ground for divorce but not a criminal offence
- Judges arrive in court, CJI begins reading opinion, verdict on Adultery Law shortly
BJP lodges complaint against Divya Spandana over her tweet on Modi
Covai Post Network
September 27, 2018
Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu BJP today filed a complaint against Divya Spandana/Ramya, Congress Social Media Chief for allegedly making derogatpry remarks (calling him thief , “chor”) against prime minister Narendra Modi in her tweet.
BJP State treasurer, S R Sekhar and a few other party workers in their complaint to the Cyber Crime Cell here sought immediate and stringent action against the actor turned politician, who was also a former MP from Karnataka.
Lucknow police had already booked DIvya under sedition charges.
Sekhar told reporters that she in her twitter has made derogatory remarks against Modi referring to the Rafale deal.