BJP lodges complaint against Divya Spandana over her tweet on Modi

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu BJP today filed a complaint against Divya Spandana/Ramya, Congress Social Media Chief for allegedly making derogatpry remarks (calling him thief , “chor”) against prime minister Narendra Modi in her tweet.

BJP State treasurer, S R Sekhar and a few other party workers in their complaint to the Cyber Crime Cell here sought immediate and stringent action against the actor turned politician, who was also a former MP from Karnataka.

Lucknow police had already booked DIvya under sedition charges.

Sekhar told reporters that she in her twitter has made derogatory remarks against Modi referring to the Rafale deal.