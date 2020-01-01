BJP seeks arrest of Kannan, Velmurugan on hate speech against PM, HM

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : BJP Wednesday lodged complaint with police seeking immediate arrest and legal action against, Nellai Kannan, an orator for his reported hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Kannan at a meeting organised by SDPI in Melapalayam in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu on CAA, had reportedly asked the community why they have not ‘finished off the work” of Modi and Shah, which drew large scale protest among the BJP cadres.

Taking cue from party workers in other areas, BJP Women’s wing secretary Mythili and Secretary, Nandakumar, along with a few workers went to Thudiyalur police station here and lodged a complaint seeking the arrest of Kannan and Velurugan, president of Tamil Vazhuvurimai Katchi, who was also present at the meeting, for the ‘hate speech.’

As the BJP cadres laid siege the house of Kannan,said to be a Congress loyalist, Tuesday, he was rushed to a hospital in Madurai following complaint of chest pain.