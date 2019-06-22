BMI kiosks planned at  11 railway stations of Salem Division

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Focusing on increasing the non-fare revenue earnings, Salem Division of Southern Railways has decided to install body mass index (BMI) kiosks in 13 railway stations.



As a first step, one such kiosk was inaugurated at the concourse area of Salem Junction by Divisional Railway Manager U. Subba Rao.



The kiosk will provide BMI free to the passengers along with safety information, features of railway station, daily weather report, and platform way finder, helplines and Important Railway information besides displaying commercial advertisements.



The division has planned to install the 13 BMI kiosks at 11 stations which will earn Rs 4.50 lakh towards annual license fee for total contract, a release said today.



Erode Jn, Salem Jn, Karur Jn, Tiruppur, Coimbatore Jn , Udagamandalam, Mettupalayam, Coonoor , Podanur , Namakkal and Salem Town have been identified to install the kiosks.



This will enable the people to know their BMI and guide them towards a healthy lifestyle. The user can also input his/her 10 digit mobile number in the machine which would then send an SMS providing all the details for a permanent record.



When the user provides the same mobile number next time, the SMS will include comparative figures of the height, weight and BMI in comparison with the same time.