Board to steer initiatives under Rally for Rivers formed

A national board, comprising eminent persons in different spheres, has been formed to steer the various initiatives under Rally for Rivers, even as the draft of River Rejuvenation Policy was handed over to the Chief Ministers of a few States.

The board will interface with Government at different levels and other stakeholders like industries, farmers, voluntary organizations and experts in the process of evolving actionable framework of policies and programmes, in the areas such as augmentation of water availability, water use efficiency and waste water reuse, Sadhguru, Isha Foundation Founder and who initiated the Rally for Rivers project, said.

One of the primary focuses of the board will be to evolve economically sustainable models that substantially augment farmer’s income, he said in a release.

Besides himself, the board consists of retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Arijit Pasayat, Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Muzumdar-Shaw, Secretary-General and CEO of World Wildlife Fund Ravi Singh, former Secretary in the Ministry of Water Resources, River development and Ganga Rejuvenation Shashi Shekhar, former Managing Director of Small Farmer’s Agribusiness Consortium in the Union Ministry of Agriculture Pravesh Sharma.

The formation of the board was in continuation of the month long Rally for Rivers, in which Sadhguru personally drove across 16 States last month, which saw an unprecedented coming together of political leaders, farmers, industrialists, businessmen, students, professionals, media culminating in the handing over of the draft policy recommendation for revitalization of rivers in India to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on October 3.

The draft recommendations was also recently handed over to Vice-President, Union Minister of Environment and Forest and Climate Change.

The draft has been presented to Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Puducherry and the Foundation is in the process of presenting the policy to all the Chief Ministers.

The Rally for Rivers initiative enlarged into an unprecedented people’s movement with the participation, in various modes including missed calls and pledges, of over 16 crore people nationwide, the release said.