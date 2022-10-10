Breast cancer on the rise in India

Covai Post Network

Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women and ranks second among causes for cancer related death in women. Almost 7, 34,000 individuals are diagnosed with cancer every year and in 2040 it is predicted that the number of people being diagnosed will be about 50% higher. The number of women being newly detected with Breast Cancer in India is fast rising. India has a predominantly younger population, so we are bound to see more breast cancer cases in younger women, more than 50 per cent of cancer cases are diagnosed at advanced stages in India. If detected earlier, can increase survival rates by 50-80 percent and 50 per cent of cases for breast cancer. This exerts tremendous physical, emotional and financial stain on individual, families and communities. This Burden can also be reduced through early detection of cancer and appropriate treatment.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month has been celebrated every October since the nineties. It is called ‘Pink October’ as people around the world adopt the pink colour and display a pink ribbon to raise awareness about breast health and the importance of screening for the early diagnosis of breast cancer, now the most commonly diagnosed cancer globally.

In view of this PSG College of Nursing in collaboration with PSG Super Speciality Hospitals Observed Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022 by creating a Human Pink Ribbon Campaign at PSG Ground on October 10th 2022 by Nursing Faculty, Nursing Students and Staff Nurses under the patronage of Prof. Dr. A Jayasudha, Principal, PSG College of Nursing. Nearly 500 participants formed pink ribbon together to spread the awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening and ensures every women has access to the screening she needs and support she deserves.