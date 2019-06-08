Brothers killed as speeding car hits bike from behind near Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two brothers were killed, when a speeding car rammed their motorcycle from behind near Karumathampatti on the city outskirts on Saturday.

When Muthukumar and Chandrasekharan, involved in knitwear business in Tirupur, were coming to Coimbatore, a speeding car hit their vehicle, police said. Both were thrown off the vehicle, resulting in the death of Chandrasekar on the spot. Muthukumar died while being taken to hospital.

Police have taken the car driver Biju for questioning and bodies were brought to the government hospital here for post mortem.