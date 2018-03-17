BSF officers undergo yoga practices at Isha

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Around 19 senior officers of Border Security Force underwent an intensive six-day Inner Engineering Retreat, which culminated at Isha Yoga Center here on Saturday.

The officers, consisting of an Additional Director-General, Inspectors General, Deputy Inspectors-General and Commandants, were initiated into the ancient and powerful Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya and also learned the dynamic practices of Upa-Yoga and Surya Kriya.

They are all currently posted at various field headquarters as well as at the Force Headquarters. Due to challenges to the national security, the Seema Praharis, as the personnel are referred to, are continuously deployed in exacting operational scenarios and harsh climatic conditions and this combined with prolonged absence of soothing and nurturing support of family takes toll on physical and mental health of praharis and their families, a release from the Center said.

“The programme was a follow up of the address by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to senior BSF officials about the need to offer the ancient technology of yoga to those who are protecting the country,” it said.

The first programme in this series, designed to teach trainers who could impart these practices to others, was conducted at the Center in December last year, with the objective of disseminating the ancient technologies of well-being within the BSF.

Stewarded by the BSF Training Directorate, this initiative aims at gradually equipping the large force to be self-sustained in making the possibility of yoga available to each and every personnel, spread across the length and breadth of the nation, it said.