  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்
17 Mar 2018, Edition - 977, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The Congress and other political parties have been alleging that EVMs tampered during polls and demanding reintroduction of the ballot paper system of voting.
  • J&K Minister Altaf Bukhari sings praises for Separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani | Bukhari: Geelani is a very big leader and my stature is too small
  • Pro-Khalistan terrorist convicted of killing former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh does not regreat his action, says his lawyer.
  • MS Dhoni all praise for Nepal after it was granted ODI status by the International Cricket Council (ICC)
  • Mohammed Shami issues clarification on wife’s ‘rape’ allegations
  • According to reports, a Bangladesh player broke the glass while celebrating the team’s win over Sri Lanka in the T20I Nidahas Trophy tri-series.
  • 43-year-old Tara had earlier confessed to his involvement in the assassination of Beant Singh in 1995.
  • Delhi: NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) busts big drug racket.
  • 3 Bangladeshi nationals held in Pune | Arrested nationals said to have terror links | Accused have links with Al Qaeda affiliate | ATS to probe their terror links
  • Modi and his associates allegedly defrauded Punjab National Bank of around Rs 13,000 crore through fraudulent LOUs of PNB

Coimbatore

BSF officers undergo yoga practices at Isha

Covai Post Network

March 17, 2018

COIMBATORE: Around 19 senior officers of Border Security Force underwent an intensive six-day Inner Engineering Retreat, which culminated at Isha Yoga Center here on Saturday.

The officers, consisting of an Additional Director-General, Inspectors General, Deputy Inspectors-General and Commandants, were initiated into the ancient and powerful Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya and also learned the dynamic practices of Upa-Yoga and Surya Kriya.

They are all currently posted at various field headquarters as well as at the Force Headquarters. Due to challenges to the national security, the Seema Praharis, as the personnel are referred to, are continuously deployed in exacting operational scenarios and harsh climatic conditions and this combined with prolonged absence of soothing and nurturing support of family takes toll on physical and mental health of praharis and their families, a release from the Center said.

“The programme was a follow up of the address by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to senior BSF officials about the need to offer the ancient technology of yoga to those who are protecting the country,” it said.

The first programme in this series, designed to teach trainers who could impart these practices to others, was conducted at the Center in December last year, with the objective of disseminating the ancient technologies of well-being within the BSF.

Stewarded by the BSF Training Directorate, this initiative aims at gradually equipping the large force to be self-sustained in making the possibility of yoga available to each and every personnel, spread across the length and breadth of the nation, it said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
Coimbatore
26°

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿