C.R.I pumps group along with its associate Shri K.Gopal Memorial Trust has commissioned a fully automated Gas furnace at its Moksha Griha crematorium

C.R.I. Pumps Group and its associate Shri K.Gopal Memorial Trust are involved in various social welfare activities for the last 2 decades. In the year 2010 the Trust has dedicated a crematorium named as “ Moksha Griha” at Saravanampatti, Coimbatore and managing it in service to our society.

This Moksha Griha crematorium has the privilege of being the first crematorium in India to get Indian Green Building Councils Platinum rating for green landscape and also it is the first crematorium to obtain ISO certification.

Shri K.Gopal Trust is always taking continuous efforts in providing better facilities and improving its services to the society.

Towards this objective, today Shri.K.Gopal Memorial Trust with the funding from C.R.I group has commissioned at its Moksha Griha Crematorium a fully automatic Gas furnace with a new 100 ft height chimney with scrubber system , zero discharge treatment plant and refurbishment of few other facilities with a budget of Rs.1.5 crore.

This furnace is first of its kind in this region having hot hearth design with Multichamber air control facility resulting in very low level of emissions. Also body loading is Digitally operated with a fully automated controlled sequence with hydraulic systems & Digital touch screen for controlling its entire operations.

Today these facilities were inaugurated and dedicated to public use by Smt.Kalpana, Mayor, Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, Shri.M.Prathap, I.A.S Commissioner, CCMC and Mr.Vetrichelvan, Dy.Mayor, CCMC in the presence of Shri.G.Soundararajan, Vice Chairman, C.R.I Group/Managing Trustee, Shri.G.Selvaraj, J.M.D, C.R.I. Pumps and along with officials of C.R.I Group.