C.R.I. pumps group along with its associate Shri K. Gopal Memorial Trust has donated for the construction of New Pre-ritual Mandapam at its Moksha Griha crematorium

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : C.R.I. Pumps Group and its associate Shri K. Gopal Memorial Trust are involved in various social welfare activities for the last 2 decades. In the year 2010 the Trust dedicated a crematorium named as “Moksha Griha” at Saravanampatti, Coimbatore and managing it in service to our society. This Moksha Griha crematorium has the privilege of being the first crematorium in India to get Indian Green Building Councils Platinum rating for green landscape and also the first to obtain ISO certification.

Our City is continuously expanding and the population is rising fast, resulting in increase of usage of crematorium. We need to create more facilities, amenities to meet the growing needs and expectations of the community.

Towards this objective, we have planned to construct a new Pre-ritual Mandapam and few other amenities. The proposed Pre-ritual Mandapam shall have a capacity for 300 people to participate in the last rituals and sufficient space will be available to carry out Pre-ritual activity.

The total project cost of the construction of new Pre-ritual Mandapam and few other amenities comes to Rs.1 Crore.

Shri.G.Soundararajan, Vice Chairman, C.R.I. Group & Managing Trustee, Shri.K.Gopal Memorial Trust presented the donation cheque of Rs.50 lakh to Shri.M.Prathap, I.A.S, Commissioner, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, which will cover 50% of the Project cost and planned to avail remaining 50% under “Namakku Naame Thittam” of Government of Tamilnadu.

Last month, Shri. K.Gopal Memorial Trust with funding from C.R.I. group has commissioned at its Moksha Griha Crematorium a fully automatic Gas furnace with a new 100 ft. height chimney with scrubber system, zero discharge treatment plant and refurbishment of few other facilities at a budget of Rs.1.5 Crore.

Shri K.Gopal Trust is always taking continuous efforts in providing better facilities and improving its services to the society.