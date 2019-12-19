CAA to divert the economy slowdown and rising unemployment

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 19 : Accusing BJP-led Central Government of bringing the CAA targeting the minority community, CPIM Politburo member G Ramakrishnan Thursday said that this was done to divert the attention

from the deteriorating economic situation in India.

Addressing a protest meeting organised by the Left parties against the CAA here, Ramakrishnan said that the entire nation was protesting against this draconian act, which was clearly targeting the Muslim community. Stating that the act was totally against the constitution and also the secular fabric of the Nation and its unity, he said that Section 144 was imposed in all BJP ruled States against the protest and large number of workers of Left

parties were arrested.

Similarly, CPI General Secretary, D Raja, CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Politburo members Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat were also arrested in Delhi, he said. The CPIM has sought two amendments to the Act, including one to not to link religion to provide citizenship, he said, adding that the Government will

implement NRC soon, which will also target the Minority communities.

The intention was clear that the Government wanted to divert the attention from the economic slowdown, unemployment, Ramakrishna said adding that the CPIM will continue to protest till the Act was repealed.