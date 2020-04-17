  • Download mobile app
17 Apr 2020
Case against Hindu Maha Sabha leader in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

April 17, 2020

Coimbatore : Police have registered a case against the president of Hindu Maha Sabha for allegedly denigrating Muslim community linking with Coronavirus attacks. 

Indian National League has  lodged a complaint with Sulur police that the district president of the Sabha, Lotus Manikandan was spreading canards against Muslim community in social media and sought legal action against him. 

Based on the complaint, police registered case against Manikandan allegedly for attempting to create wedge between two communities which could lead to violence.

Meanwhile, police also registered cases against two tea vendors for not following sec 144 and social distancing, while doing business.

While cases were registered against Azharuddin at vegetable market and Zakir Hussain on bypass road, both in Ukkadam limits. 

