15 Jan 2022, Edition - 2377, Saturday
Coimbatore

“Celebration of all that makes our life”: Sadhguru on Pongal

Covai Post Network

January 15, 2022

Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, extended his heartfelt wishes to everyone on the occasion of Pongal.

In his Pongal greetings, he said: Sankranti or Pongal is a celebration of all that makes our life – the soil, animals, air, water and people. Rejoice!”

Without many lives around us, we would not be alive. In particular, we have a deep connection to the cows, as we primarily followed an agrarian culture. They work with us on the fields, and we also look upon as co-mothers, owing to all that they provide us with. That is why we celebrate ‘Mattu Pongal’ as a big festival. It is a festival to worship and celebrate all the lives that work with us. Pongal greetings to all, said Sadhguru.

