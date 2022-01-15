“Celebration of all that makes our life”: Sadhguru on Pongal

Covai Post Network

Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, extended his heartfelt wishes to everyone on the occasion of Pongal.

In his Pongal greetings, he said: Sankranti or Pongal is a celebration of all that makes our life – the soil, animals, air, water and people. Rejoice!”

Without many lives around us, we would not be alive. In particular, we have a deep connection to the cows, as we primarily followed an agrarian culture. They work with us on the fields, and we also look upon as co-mothers, owing to all that they provide us with. That is why we celebrate ‘Mattu Pongal’ as a big festival. It is a festival to worship and celebrate all the lives that work with us. Pongal greetings to all, said Sadhguru.