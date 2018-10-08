Centenarian’s hip fracture treated successfully in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 100-year old woman, who had a fracture on her right hip bone, was successfully treated in a city hospital and now walks, sits and works like any other person.

Parvathi Ammal from Tiruppur was brought and admitted to the Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital, on September 18 after a fracture on her right hip bone, following a fall, the second in two years.

A team of doctors from various disciplines – Dr Lenin Babu, ortho surgeon, Dr Suresh Kumar, cardiologist and Dr Balaj, anaesthetist, attended on her. She was taken to the theatre within four hours after initial assessment,

Dr Lenin successfully completed the surgery in half an hour for her hip using an intramedullary nail and Parvathi Ammal started walking the very next day.

Subsequently, she got discharged after two days of hospital, a statement from the hospital on Monday said.

Incidentally, Parvathi Ammal, when she was 98, was admitted in KMCH for fracture of the left hip and that time too, Lenin Babu performed the surgery.

The old woman was able to carry out all her daily chores quite independently till the recent fall. The statement said the advantage of such a surgery was that patients, irrespective of their age, could be made to sit and walk immediately after the surgery.

Osteoporosis (low bone strength) was the most important cause for hip fractures, affecting 20 crore women annually. Worldwide close to 1 crore people suffered from osteoporotic fractures which amounted to one fracture every three seconds of which 20 per cent were hip ones, it added.