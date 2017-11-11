Chamber seeks more powers for local bodies to give building clearances

Covai Post Network

The local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has sought a State Government order to give more powers to local bodies in decision-making, particularly for builders to obtain clearances easily.

In a letter to State Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani, the chamber pointed out that he announced in the Assembly on June 21 that the Government would give more powers to local bodies in decision making, particularly for to make building clearances hassle-free.

The is inordinate delay in getting clearances as they have to go through various channels. The housing department gives plan permissions and the municipal administration department building plans. This further delays getting assistance from financial institutions as also the government, chamber president Vanitha Mohan has said.

The minister had promised to redress this problem, by giving additional powers to local bodies for issue of clearances for large residential, commercial and public buildings, she said.

It was in this backdrop that the chamber decided to request the minister to take up the matter immediately and issue a government order, she added.