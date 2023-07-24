Covai Post Network

It is regular practice at Chandrakanthi Public school to practice democracy by holding elections which relies on the motto ‘Of the Students, by the students, for the students.’

The school electoral process culminated in the Investiture Ceremony of the Student Council. Lieutenant Esan, the Commander of the Delta squad, a volunteer Disaster Response Force under the State Disaster Management Authority, was the Chief Guest of the day. He conferred the leaders with their badges and sashes and congratulated them on their new roles.

He advised them to take up their responsibility seriously and delivered a very inspiring speech which motivated the students to believe that anything is possible with hard work and determination. It was a proud moment for all the Parents of the Student Council members to see their wards being felicitated.

The oath was administered by the Principal, the handing over speech was delivered by the passed-out Head Boy and Head Girl and the acceptance speech was delivered by the newly elected Head boy, Head girl and the Chair. The new Student Council 2023 was officially in office for the Academic year 2023-24!