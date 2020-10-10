  • Download mobile app
10 Oct 2020, Edition - 1915, Saturday
Coimbatore

Change in train services

Covai Post Network

October 10, 2020

Coimbatore : Due to Line Block & Power Block to
facilitate engineering works between Doddampatti – Dasampatti railway stations in Salem – Jolarpettai section, changes have been made in train services on October 12 and 14.

Train No.02679 Chennai Central – Coimbatore super fast special train, scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 2.30 OM. on October 12 and 14, will be rescheduled to leave Chennai Central late by 1 and half an hour– at 4.PM.

Similarly, train No.02676 Coimbatore – Chennai Central super fast special train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 3.15 PM on that days, will leave Coimbatore late by 20 minutes that is at 3.35 PM, a Salem Railway Division
release said.

