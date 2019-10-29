Changes in pattern of train services passing through Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Due to engineering works at Points and Crossings of Coimbatore North yard the following changes are made pattern of train services originating/Passing through Salem division.

Tomorrow(Wednesday)

Train No. 56148 Coimbatore- Mettupalaiyam Passenger will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 56147 Mettupalaiyam- Coimbatore Passenger will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 13352 Dhanbad- Alleppey Bokaro express will be regulated for 75 minutes at Coimbatore.

Train No. 12678 Ernakulam- KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express will be regulated for 40 minutes at Coimbatore.

Train No. 22816 Ernakulam – Bilaspur Superfast express will be regulated for 10 minutes at Podanur.

Train No. 66609 Erode- Palakkad town MEMU passenger will be regualted for 10 minutes at Coimbatore

Train No. 16159 Chennai egmore to Mangalore Express will be regulated for 10 minutes at Coimbatore

Train No. 13351 Dhanbad- Alleppey express will be regulated for 10 minutes at Coimbatore

Train No. 12677 KSR Bengaluru- Ernakulam Intercity express will be regulated for 10 minutes at Coimbatore On November one Friday

Train No. 56149 Mettupalaiyam- Coimbatore Passenger will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 56151 Mettupalaiyam- Coimbatore Passenger will be regualted for 15 minutes at Coimbatore North.

Train No. 66603 Salem to Coimbatore MEMU Passenger will be regulated for 35 minutes between Tiruppur to Peelamedu.

Train No. 56150 Coimbatore- Mettupalaiyam Passenger will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 12244 Coimbatore – Dr. MG Ramachandran Chennai Central terminus Shatabdi will be regulated for 15 minutes.

Train No. 12676 Coimbatore – Dr. MG Ramachandran Chennai Central terminus Kovai express will be regulated for 20 minutes.

Train No. 56144 Coimbatore to Mettupalaiyam Passenger will be late start by 20 minutes at Coimbatore.

Train No. 66600 Coimbatore- Erode MEMU Passenger will be late start by 20 minutes at Coimbatore

Train No. 66607 Coimbatore- Palakkad Town MEMU Passenger will be late start by 15 minutes at Coimbatore.

Train No. 16382 Kanniyakumari to Mumbai Central express will be regulated for 15 minutes at Coimbatore.

On November four Monday

Train No. 66603 Salem- Coimbatore MEMU Passenger will be regulated for 40 minutes between Tiruppur to Peelamedu.

Train No. 66607 Coimbatore- Palakkad Town MEMU Passenger will be late start by 15 minutes at Coimbatore.

November six Wednesday

Train No. 56148 Coimbatore- Mettupalaiyam Passenger will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 56147 Mettupalaiyam- Coimbatore Passenger will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 13352 Dhanbad- Alleppey Bokaro express will be regulated for 75 minutes at Coimbatore

Train No. 12678 Ernakulam- KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express will be regulated for 40 minutes at Coimbatore

Train No. 22816 Ernakulam – Bilaspur Superfast express will be regualted for 10 minutes at Podanur.

Train No. 66609 Erode- Palakkad town MEMU passenger will be regualted for 15 minutes at Coimbatore.

Train No. 16159 Chennai egmore to Mangalore Express will be regulated for 15 minutes at Coimbatore

Train No. 13351 Dhanbad- Alleppey express will be regulated for 15 minutes at Coimbatore

Train No. 12677 KSR Bengaluru- Ernakulam

Intercity express will be regulated for 15 minutes at Coimbatore.