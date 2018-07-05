City doctors add one more feather to their cap

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Two surgeons from a city hospital have successfully demonstrated a live laparoscopic gastroctemy for cancer stomach during the 2nd International Congress of Esophagus surgery in Madrid in Spain recently.

The Congress was hosted by the Foundation Jeniere Diaz University of Spain and eminent faculty from various countries such as U.K., Japan, Germany and Korea participated and gave presentations on diseases of stomach Esophagus.

Dr. C. Palanivelu and Dr. Parthasarathy of Gem Hospital, performed live operation for gastric cancer on June 29, the second day of the Congress, on a 46-year-old woman.

“This was the only live demonstration of surgery during the Congress, Palanivelu, who is also the hospital chairman,” said in a release today.

The two-hour surgery, which was shown globally through web net work, was well appreciated by all the participants and the patient was discharged on the fourth operative day, he said.