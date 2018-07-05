  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • ‘Our request is under active consideration on Malaysian side’, says Raveesh Kumar, MEA on Zakir Naik’s extradition
  • Metro services disrupted in the Capital
  • Big jolt for the people of Karnataka as Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy hikes tax on petrol and diesel prices.
  • Rape threat against Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter: Mumbai man arrested from Ahmedabad
  • Umar Khalid’s rustication upheld by JNU High level inquiry committee over Feb 9 incident, Khanaiya Kumar’s fine too upheld
  • Members of Hindu Makkal Katchi are protesting against Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss outside Vijay TV office
  • Two bikers opened fire in the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai, 33 year old dead and 1 critically injured
  • Zakir Naik to be deported to India soon, he has been staying in Malaysia
  • Punjab CM issues mandatory dope test for govt employees, Capt Amarinder Singh to weed out drug problem in his state
  • PFI link in the campus carnage in Kerala, cops confirmed it was Islamic hate that killed 20 year old Abhimanyu
Travel

Coimbatore

City doctors add one more feather to their cap

Covai Post Network

July 5, 2018

COIMBATORE: Two surgeons from a city hospital have successfully demonstrated a live laparoscopic gastroctemy for cancer stomach during the 2nd International Congress of Esophagus surgery in Madrid in Spain recently.

The Congress was hosted by the Foundation Jeniere Diaz University of Spain and eminent faculty from various countries such as U.K., Japan, Germany and Korea participated and gave presentations on diseases of stomach Esophagus.

Dr. C. Palanivelu and Dr. Parthasarathy of Gem Hospital, performed live operation for gastric cancer on June 29, the second day of the Congress, on a 46-year-old woman.

“This was the only live demonstration of surgery during the Congress, Palanivelu, who is also the hospital chairman,” said in a release today.

The two-hour surgery, which was shown globally through web net work, was well appreciated by all the participants and the patient was discharged on the fourth operative day, he said.

TCP's LGBT Pride

