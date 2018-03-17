City to host 2-day Lifestyle Luxury Exhibition

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: The second edition of two-day Lifestyle Luxury Exhibition will begin at CODISSIA Grounds here on March 24.

The Indian Luxury Expo (TILE), as it is being called, will show case a wide range of luxury products and high end global brands of various products including cars, bikes, jewellery, furniture, perfumes, cosmetics, art, interiors, real estate, wine, clothing, watches, accessories, travel and much more.

Some of the popular brands include BMW, Mini-Cooper, Cox and Kings, Lexus, Casa Grande, Ducati, Audi, SKTM, Raymond Made To Measure, Cinespa and Michael Kors.