19 Jul 2018, Edition - 1101, Thursday

CM hints at AIADMK not backing no-trust motion in LS

Covai Post Network

July 19, 2018

Coimbatore : In an indirect hint that AIADMK will not support the no-confidence motion against NDA Government coming up for debate in the Lok Sabha tomorrow, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy today said it was brought in by Andhra Pradesh in connection with special status issue.

“No MPs from any state has supported AIADMK, which was fighting for the issue of Cauvery, resulting in disruption of functioning of Parliament for 22 days,” Palanisamy told reporters at nearby Salem.

Regarding the party’s stand on the motion, he said it was an issue of another State.

On the remarks by Farmers Association leader Pandian that the water from Mettur was released without the knowledge of the Cauvery Water Management Board, he said the board was duly informed before the release.

He said 90 per cent of the works with regard to eight-lane Salem-Chennai road had been completed, and the project was being opposed due to political reasons and a section of media was blowing it out of proportion. They were opposing development projects, he alleged, adding that no haste was shown in its implementation.

