CMA National Management Day Celebrations & Awards

Coimbatore Management Association (CMA) celebrated National Management Day on 24.2.22 at ITC Hotel Coimbatore. Welcoming the gathering, president of CMA, Mr. Jayakumar Ramdass highlighted the increasing role of Management in organisations in these tough times. He said that CMA has great pride in identifying excellence in management among entrepreneurs, professionals and Management faculty and honouring them with awards.

Addressing the gathering the Chief Guest Mr. Kovaichelvan, Director, TVS Institute of Quality and Leadership spoke on “Thriving in uncertainty and also managing radical change”. He said that organisations need to demystify the concepts and practice of management and educate all employees to grow and succeed. He spoke of the two ways of learning – doing and learning and learning and doing. In companies following the do and learn, subordinates pick up the good and bad habits of the Manager. He cited the example of a cleaner of a lorry imbibing the good and bad habits of the driver he emulates. For learning and doing, he cited the rigorous training process a pilot has to undergo to get a commercial license. In aviation industry, training and domain knowledge has limited accidents to only 3 per year globally compared to the road where an accident happens every minute and approximately 16 people lose lives every hour. He concluded the speech saying that organisations have to invest in training and educating the workforce so that the change is managed at every level in these turbulent times. Dr Nitin Devaraj, Secretary CMA proposed a Vote of Thanks

The following awards were conferred:

CMA – Roots Best Entrepreneur of the year Award

Shri M. Krishnan, Mg. Director, Sri Krishna Sweets Private Ltd.

CMA – Mahendra Best SME Entrepreneur of the year Award Shri Sanjay Kondaas, Mg. Director, Kondaas Automation

CMA – GRG Best Woman Entrepreneur of the year Award Ms Megha Pritesh Asher, Co-Founder, Juicy Chemistry

CMA – Quadra Best Start – up of the year Award

Ms Sreepriya Kowshik, CEO, Astrix Engineering Products Pvt. Ltd., CMA – DJ Best Professional Corporate Leader of the year Award Shri D. Rajkumar, General Manager, The Hindu – Tamil

CMA – GRD Best Management Faculty of the year Award Dr Deepa Venugopal, Associate Professor, DJ Academy for Managerial Excellence

CMA – STC Best Management Researcher of the year Award Dr Deepa Ranganathan, Associate Professor, PSG Institute of Management

