Coimbatore : Amrita business school finds place in UN Sulitest report

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Amrita School of Business here has earned the distinction of being the only Indian institution to find a place in the prestigious United Nations Sustainable Literacy Test (Sulitest) which evaluates knowledge about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) among students in higher education.

The High-level Political Forum (HLPF) at UN released the 2019 annual report from Sulitest, during its annual follow-up and review of 2030 agenda for sustainability. Under Higher Education Sustainability Initiative HESI Sulitest was recognised in 2016 as one of the first featured initiatives of the UN Partnerships for Sustainable Development Goals and contributed to the second UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Report in 2017.

Sulitest became a contributor to the review of the 2030 Agenda through HLPF, said a varsity statement today.

Under Chancellor Matha Amrithanandamayi’s guidance, the university is committed to teaching sustainable development across all disciplines of study.

MBA students at the varsity study a core course called Environmental

Management and Sustainable Development (EMSD) and Sulitest is an integral part of the course, it said.

For over four years now, over 1,000 Amrita MBA students have undertaken this test successfully.

Amrita School of Business has figured prominently in the annual report released by the UN on the basis of the number of tests taken per academic organisation, according to Chairman Dr Raghu Raman, who represented it at this annual event at the UN.

In 2019, the university improved its position by 10 notches to the top 20 institutes from that as one among the top 30 institutes in 2018.