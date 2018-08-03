  • Download mobile app

03 Aug 2018, Edition - 1116, Friday

Coimbatore

Coimbatore court sends hostel warden in two-day police custody

Covai Post Network

August 3, 2018

Coimbatore : The judicial magistrate court here today sent the women’s hostel warden, facing charges of luring hostel inmates for sexual favours, in two-day police custody for interrogation.

Punita (32) surrendered before 6th Judicial Magistrate K R Kannan on August 1 and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

She was on the run after the inmates lodged complaints, along with their parents, about an incident where five girls were taken to a birthday party of hostel owner Jagannathan and tried to force them to consume liquor on July 22 and told them to meet the owner leisurely for getting hostel fees waived and also other benefits.

Police had registered case against Janagannathan and Punita under the Prevention of Atrocities Against Women Act and death threat and search was on. Jagannathan’s body was recovered from a well in Alangulam in Tirunelveli district on July 26.

Hearing the petition from police, Kannan allowed them to take Punita in two days’ custody for interrogation and produce her before the court by tomorrow evening.

