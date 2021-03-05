Coimbatore educationist gets coveted recognition

Covai Post Network





Late in February Dr M Ramanathan, Principal PSG College of Pharmacy, Coimbatore was awarded the coveted degree of D.Sc (Doctor of Science)

for outstanding Research contribution in his field of Pharmacology/Pharmacy by the TN MGR Medical University.

The D.Sc degree is awarded for top level scientific contribution in the field of science and technology. The candidate who is awarded

this special degree must have done impactful research in his/her field, and the research output must significantly advance the current

research achieved in the field concerned. The D.Sc is a post-doctoral degree and minimum requirement for the award of this degree is that the candidate must have a PhD qualification in his/her field and must have done at least a few good years of research subsequently in a focused area. In these years, the candidate must have contributed

significant research in his or her field going by his or her publications and other things like patents. The research quality must

be high and have a major and significant impact in his or her field and advance current knowledge.

One of the major afflictions today is stroke and post-stroke patients suffer traumatic hypoxia induced inflammatory injury to the brain. Many bio molecules are involved in the cascade of these inflammatory pathways induced by stroke and these degrade the brain tissues. Dr Ramanthan’s major emphasis in the past two decades was the study of these inflammatory pathways and bio molecules involved in these

pathways in animal models. He also studied the possible drug molecules that attenuate these inflammatory markers and pathways and also

produce beneficial effects to the stroke affected patient. His research was funded by Government agencies and the findings were

published in high impact journals of repute in his field and earned him lots of respect. His scientific investigations have formed the

solid platform for other scientists the world over to make further advances in this field,it is said. This indicates the novelty and

innovation in his area and all this research has been collated for his D.Sc thesis submitted to the TN DRMGRMU. The University has considered his work on merit and unanimously decided to award him the meritorious D.Sc degree.

Dr.Ramanathan, was conferred the D.Sc degree for his research titled “Inflammatory pathway studies in neuro degenerative conditions with

reference to cerebral ischemia” at the 33rd convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, held at Chennai on 26 Feb 2021.

Prime Ministe Narendra Modi who was the Chief Guest delivered the convocation address through video conference. The Governor of Tamil

Nadu Mr. Banwarilal Purohit, handed over the award and Dr. J. Radhakrishnan,Health Secretary declared it. Dr. C. Vijayabaskar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu and Dr. Sudha Seshayyan, Vice-Chancellor were present. The function was conducted online due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Also, in attendance through video conferencing were staff and students of the entire PSG umbrella institutions along with staff and students of other colleges affiliated to the TNMGRMU.

Dr.Ramanathan says that the Pharmacy sector is an exponentially growing sector, especially in these COVID times and offers tremendous

educational and career opportunities to students to develop into top class professionals. Once the student enters this field, he/she can take up a research career and can make tremendous contributions to

healthcare.