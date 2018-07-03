  • Download mobile app

03 Jul 2018, Edition - 1085, Tuesday

Coimbatore hospital performs 7 complex paediatric surgeries

Covai Post Network

July 3, 2018

Coimbatore : A city multi-speciality hospital has successfully performed seven arterial switch operations in over three months.

It is one of the most complex paediatric open heart surgeries, usually performed in neonates and for the condition- transposition of the great arteries, where the aorta arises from the right ventricle and the main pulmonary artery arises from the left ventricle.

In normal children, the aorta arises from the left ventricle and the main pulmonary artery from the right ventricle.

Children with such birth defects need an urgent arterial switch operation to survive and without surgical correction the child will not survive, a statement from Sri Ramakrishna Hospital said today.

Recently seven neonates (most babies less than 20 days old and around three kg weight) underwent this complex surgery successfully. All were identified during a special camp conducted by the hospital.

The team included pediatric cardiac surgeons Dr Vijay Sadasivam, Dr Thiagarajamuthy, Dr Sujith and Dr Reenus, anaesthesiologists Dr Narendra Menon, Dr Ashok Hariharan, Dr Kirubanandhan and paediatric cardiologists Dr Deva Parasath and Dr S Manoharan.

