Coimbatore : KITS gives scholarships worth Rs 5 crore to 753 students

Coimbatore : Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS–Deemed University) Chancellor Dr.Paul Dhinakaran distributed merit scholarships worth Rs 5 crore to 753 students at a function here Wednesday.

Paul Dhinakaran advised the beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunities and assistance offered by KITS by doing innovations and research for the benefit of the needy, a release said.

He also honoured the students who underwent training and internship in the USA, Singapore, Israel and Australia during the summer holidays,.

The scholarships, including student benevolent fund and sports scholarship, have inspired the freshers of 2019 -20 and 2018-19 batches with lots of motivation and energy to pursue their course of study with zeal and commitment, it said.