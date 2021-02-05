Coimbatore maize farmers request authorities to compensate for losses

Covai Post Network

Maize is the main crop of farmers in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts. High yields were obtained due to active maize seeds. Thus the farmers started cultivating maize at high cost. The price was good accordingly. But in the last few years, maize farmers have been severely affected by drought and infestation, which has reduced the purchase price of maize. Thus the farmers began to lose mobetarily. Meanwhile, Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts received heavy rains in the last few days. The current northeast monsoon season was very long. Maize farmers suffered heavy losses due to the off-season rains. Unable to recover the harvested corn, the rains continued.

Regarding this, the farmers said that there was not enough price for the corn that was brought in for sale. Last year it was selling at Rs 2,800 per quintal and now it is selling at Rs 1,400. Farmers have lost out because of this. Agriculture officials should immediately carry out inspections on the damage caused by the monsoon rains to compensate the farmers for the losses. The affected farmers should be compensated immediately. Thus said the farmers.

Commenting on this, social activists said that Maize is the main ingredient in fodder production. Demand for maize is high in Tamil Nadu. However, the import of maize from outside the state has resulted in unaffordability in the county. This will increase demand and provide fair prices to farmers. No one can stop the wrath of nature. Thus they said.