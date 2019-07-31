  • Download mobile app
31 Jul 2019
Coimbatore : Media denied entry to national shooting championship venue

Covai Post Network

July 31, 2019

Coimbatore : Citing security reasons, press and media persons were denied entry into PRS Grounds, the venue of the ongoing National Shooting Championship.

The reason, popular Tamil film actor, Ajith Kumar, is participating in the competition representing Chennai Rifle Club in 10 mm Air Pistol Category, police sources said.

As the public and media persons rushed to the venue, following videos and photographs going viral in the social media, police on duty denied entry to them, particularly media, citing security reasons and orders from higher authorities.

