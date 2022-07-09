Coimbatore Police Commissioner Integrated CCTV Camera Center at Nanda Nagar, Singanallur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – 32 surveillance cameras have been set up here with the cooperation of the people of Nanda Nagar area located in Singanallur Police Station, Singanallur as per the guidelines of Singanallur Police Department and the corporate social responsibility of the Coimbatore “Genies Information Technology” company. The inauguration ceremony of this integrated center was held at the KPR Lay-Out Vaniyar Munnetra Sangam Auditorium in the area today.

Coimbatore Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan was the special guest and inaugurated the operation of CCTV cameras. Speaking on the occasion he said, My sincere thanks to Mr. Devaraj Palaniswamy, MD of Geniies IT & Services (P) Ltd, Singanallur, Coimbatore for installing CCTV in this area. “Security in the society is made possible only by the police and the structure of the police department. The development of CCTV technology has greatly improved. It is helping the police department globally. The Cybercrime department monitors social media and takes precautionary measures to avoid crimes. Rushing to approve some apps can lead to problems. Be careful with e-mail information. A lot of caution is needed especially in matters of money transfer. The cooperation of service minded people is also essential. The police are now heavily involved in promoting such initiatives for the benefit of the area. While technological development does good, it also creates opportunities for crime. It is being reduced by the intervention of the police department. Individuals can also help the police department by being cautious while using technology, by installing such CCTVs in your areas.

32 CCTV cameras have been installed in the Nanda Nagar area which comes under the police station limit and they come to use today. The cameras have been installed at the own expense of the people of the area. Not only that the maintenance of these cameras have also been taken up by the people of the area. On behalf of the Coimbatore City police department we thank the people of the area. The City police department is functioning with the target of fixing a CCTV camera per 50 meters in the Coimbatore city to stop crime from happening. Most of the cameras which have been fixed facing the roads would be helpful in tracking out the criminals.The CCTV cameras are being fixed with the help of residential associations, traders associations, Chambers of Commerce, voluntary organisations and from the CSR funds of big companies. “he said.

Devaraj Palaniswamy, Geniies IT & Services (P) Ltd, Singanallur, Coimbatore formally handed over 32 cameras to the Commissioner of Police at the ceremony. He said, “Our company is an online cyber security company. In today’s time, cyber and home crimes are very common. Even a small carelessness can make it easy for criminals to loot in the house. In such a situation, it is impossible to sit at home and protect the house all day. CCTV cameras are the best solution for us. The CCTV cameras installed in this area are very helpful for the people of the area to keep a complete watch over their houses and shops.

Although increasing crime cannot be prevented most of the time, CCTV cameras go a long way in controlling it. They are very helpful in keeping your home and office under completely safe surveillance. These cameras display real-time video. We have provided CCTV cameras with advanced features that provide a clear view even in pitch darkness. Their video quality is very good. These cameras provide 360-degree coverage with lenses that rotate in all directions. Heavy storage is provided in these cameras. Also, there is no doubt that this will be of great help to the police department to prevent crimes by monitoring every movement of the area 24 hours a day and recording the events.” he said.

Singanallur Assistant Commissioner of Police M.G.Arunkumar welcomed those who had come to the function earlier. N. Silambarasan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore South, proposed the vote of thanks.