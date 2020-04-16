  • Download mobile app
16 Apr 2020
Coimbatore Police hand over food articles to four-member family in penury

Covai Post Network

April 16, 2020

Coimbatore : Rathinapuri police in the city today handed over the materials, including rice and vegetables to a daily wage earner, whose family was literally starving for the last  few
days.

Learning that 23-year old Dinesh, his wife, three year old son and nine month old girl,  residing in Zaskeer Hussain Street in K K Nagar, has had no means for food for the last few days, Rathinapuri police inspector, Deivashikhamani arranged for necessary food articles.

Accordingly, one litre of milk, five kg rice, five kg of wheat flour, five kg vegetable and one litre of cooking oil were handed over to the couple at their door step.

Meanwhile, Podanur police arranged a medical camp for the migrant workers in SIDCO colony today.

A similar camp was organised at Saravanampatti by police to screen nearly 500 migrant workers.

The workers were also given essential articles required for one week. 

