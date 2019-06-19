Coimbatore set for 4-wheeler races, 59 entrants in fray

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The eagerly-awaited MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 2019 resumes at the Kari Motor Speedway here on June 21, in a new format, following a rejig of regulations to make racing even more competitive and exciting.

The weekend card will see 59 entrants, from across the country, competing in 11 races.

In a significant development, the Volkswagen Ameo Cup has received the status of national championship and rechristened as the Ameo Class.

The eventual winners (Pro and Rookie categories) after four rounds and 10 races spread across four weekends, will be declared national champions.

Volkswagen Motorsport India launched its one-make series in 2010 through the Polo Cup before progressing to the Vento and now the Ameo.

Apart from the Ameo Class races, the weekend will witness competitions in the popular and premium Indian Touring Cars (ITC), the Super Stock and the entry-level Formula LGB 1300 which has attracted the most number of entries of 19 young aspirants.

“At the outset, MMSC would like to acknowledge and appreciate MRF’s unstinted commitment and active involvement in the National Championship, be it two-wheeler or four-wheeler races,” Madras Motor Sports Club vice-president, and meet chairman Vicky Chandok said in a statement here on Wednesday.

“This year, we welcome Volkswagen Motorsport into our National Championship by way of the Ameo Class which we expect to be as competitive as before,” he added.

For the Super Stock and the Formula LGB 1300 categories, this weekend’s outing will be Round 2 after the season-opener in February at the MMRT, Chennai, when they were run on the same card as the MRF Challenge international series, while the other classes join the national championship.

There will be three races each for the ITC, Ameo Class and the Formula LGB categories, and two in the Super Stock class.

The weekend action commences on Friday which is entirely devoted to free practice sessions, while qualifying and five races are scheduled for Saturday, followed by six more races the next day..