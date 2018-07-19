19 Jul 2018, Edition - 1101, Thursday
- A K Antony, Congress calls chargesheet ‘witchhunt’
- Encounter rages on in Handwara, J&K; Gunfight breaks out in the Batpora area. Terrorists believed to be holed up
- AAP issues whip, asks its MPs to vote in favour of no confidence motion in the Parliament
- Students of Banaras Hindu University hold unique protest after Congress raised the question of accountability
- RBI to issue new 100 rupee note in lavender colour
- DMK Working President MK Stalin urges opposition parties to unite on the ‘no-trust’ vote
- Shiv Sena to abstain from the trust vote in the ‘no-confidence’ motion
- YSR Congress protests at Parliament premises, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
- Rahul Gandhi politicises mob lynchings, warns of ‘sinister design’ before 2019 General Elections
- 7 naxals, including 3 women, killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh
Coimbatore students reign in national tennis tourney
Covai Post Network
July 19, 2018
Coimbatore: City-based tennis students hogged the limelight in All India Tennis Association Champion Series (AITA CS) held by Levo Sports Club in Kalapatti.
Armaan and Joshika became champions in the competition held from July 14 to 17.
A total 80 students from across the country participated in the competition.
In the finals Armaan Ahmed of Coimbatore beat Rakshak Tharun (6-1, 6-4) to lift the championship in the boy’s category. Joshika of Coimbatore faced Kanishka Sree of Karnataka and beat her In the finals Joshika 6-4, 6-1 in the girl’s category.