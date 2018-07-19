Coimbatore students reign in national tennis tourney

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: City-based tennis students hogged the limelight in All India Tennis Association Champion Series (AITA CS) held by Levo Sports Club in Kalapatti.

Armaan and Joshika became champions in the competition held from July 14 to 17.

A total 80 students from across the country participated in the competition.

In the finals Armaan Ahmed of Coimbatore beat Rakshak Tharun (6-1, 6-4) to lift the championship in the boy’s category. Joshika of Coimbatore faced Kanishka Sree of Karnataka and beat her In the finals Joshika 6-4, 6-1 in the girl’s category.