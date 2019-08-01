  • Download mobile app
01 Aug 2019, Edition - 1479, Thursday
Coimbatore

Coimbatore : TNAU bags ICAR Institutional Development Plan

Covai Post Network

August 1, 2019

Coimbatore : Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) has awarded Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) the Rs 30 croreInstitutional Development Plan under National Agricultural Higher

Education Project (NAHEP) for three years from 2019–20.

The project will be implemented in nine colleges of TNAU, covering six UG programmes, a varsity statement said on Thursday.

The project focuses on strengthening the learner-centric environment by adopting innovative pedagogy and academic reforms, promoting student-faculty diversity, competence, entrepreneurship, skill development and international outlook and improving education management by leveraging alumni network, technology and partnership.

TNAU scientists and students will be exposed to different foreign

universities to learn and exchange researchable ideas and issues, during the period.

The overall output is to improve the employability of graduates from TNAU.

TNAU competed at the national level among 64 universities for getting this project and only five were successful.

