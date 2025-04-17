Coimbatore Trinity Super Speciality Eye Hospital Launched Contoura Lasik Machine at RS Puram branch Inaugurated by Actor Meena

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore, April 16, 2025 – The inauguration of Contoura Lasik Machine at Trinity Super Speciality Eye Hospital RS Puram, Coimbatore was held on April 16th at 10:30 a.m. The Lasik Facility was ceremoniously inaugurated by Indian Cine Actress Ms.Meena. Dr.T.M.Subbarao, Principal PSG Institute of Medical Science and Research gave the Presidential Address. Rotarian Chella.K.Raghavendran gave the Guest of Honour Address. Dr. A.K. Sreedharan, Chairman, Trinity Eye Care Addressed the Gatherings, Dr. Sunil Sreedhar, Managing Director, Trinity Eye Care spoke about the Journey of Trinity Eye Care and Dr. Mridula Sunil, Director, Trinity Eye Care welcomed the dignitaries.

Dr.Mohammed Shabaaz, Medical Director and Senior Consultant Cataract, Refractive and Cornea Surgeon said Contoura Vision, also known as topography-guided LASIK, is an advanced laser vision correction technique that precisely reshapes the cornea to correct vision issues like nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. It’s more personalized than traditional LASIK, as it maps the cornea’s unique topography with exceptional detail, addressing both refractive errors and corneal irregularities. This leads to improved vision quality, reduced halos or glare, and enhanced night vision. When compared to LASIK surgery, Contoura vision have a higher success rate in terms of visual outcomes and vision quality because it can correct both lower and higher-order aberrations. This results in improved eyesight and a higher level of visual satisfaction for the patient.

Dr.Sunil Sreedhar Managing Director said, “Expert Eye Care, Experienced Professionals, and Empathy and Commitment,” has propelled us to grab an undeniable place in people’s minds and hearts as the Trusted Eye Hospital to undergo treatment for their prevailing eye conditions and disorders.

Dr.Madhusudan, Executive Medical Director and Senior Virteo Retinal Surgeon proposed the Vote of thanks. Dr.Mumtaz, Senior Consultant Cataract, Ms.Jasmine Group Chief Operating Officer were present during the Event.