Coimbatore’s budding singer hits the right notes

Sathya N

Baby Pyar Karo fame Ritvika Sunku is on a song. A law student, her successful music debut has encouraged her to explore new opportunities.

We land at crossroads many times and that is always the exotic twist life would give us. One such twist for Ritvika Sunku made her popular overnight through her debut album song “Baby Pyar Karo”.

The 20-year-old budding artist from Coimbatore has sung and performed in the video song. Highly passionate about a career in music, Ritvika is also focused on her academics as a third year law student in Bengaluru.

She spoke to The Covai Post about her ardent love for music.

How did you get interested in music?

As a kid, I was pretty much passionate about music and I started to sing at a very young age. I used to take part in competitions in school. Most of my performances were in school and some were in my apartment as well. From then on, I decided that I should become a singer and started to concentrate on that.

Did you get any professional training in music?

Yes, I did. I was trained for the Trinity Vocal exams and I completed all the eight grades. I also got a distinction in most of the grades.

Who is your inspiration in music?

Whitney Houston, Adele and Rihanna are my inspirations. I love them as they have stunning voices.

Which is your favourite genre?

I don’t have a particular favourite genre because I perform almost every genre. I enjoy almost all forms of music.

How was your experience working with different people for the first time?

It was a completely new experience for me especially when it comes to shooting the song. I had to travel to all the way to Australia to get the whole song done. When I realised that there is so much that goes into the making of the song like shooting, recording, editing and so on, I had to adjust myself to fit into everyone’s circle. On the whole, it was a learning curve for me.

Who are the other people in your debut album?

The musician was Jagadeesan Satyan; the video director was Sandeep Raj and he also wrote the lyrics. All of them were from Australia. They were all working for short films and web series. This is the first time they all came forward for an original song. I also have performed in the song apart from singing.

How is the response for the video song as of now?

It has just been four days and I am happy with the response so far. I have received a lot of good comments through various platforms. And moreover, I have got a few offers for films as well. I have been asked to try a few Telugu and Tamil songs. The talks have just begun and not yet confirmed. Apart from this, I have signed for a lot of live performances and concerts. My family and friends were the ones who were extremely proud of my debut in the music field.

How about your association with Coimbatore?

Coimbatore is the place where I grew up. I love this place so much. It is a cosy place and I always like to be here. Race Course is my favourite spot in the city because I can get everything there. Coimbatore is the place where I got my first payment as such. My voice was recognised in this city and I have received enormous support from people over here because of which offers kept coming for me. Such was the support given by Coimbatore for my singing career.

What is your future plan?

I wish to continue my career as an independent artist. I am looking forward to singing in different languages as well. My biggest dream is to sing in Hollywood.