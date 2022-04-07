COIMBATORE’S FIRST PUBLIC GLOBAL UNIVERSITY FAIR FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : SSVM Group of Institutions, in collaboration with SkillsReform, is organising Coimbatore’s first Global University Fair for high school students at SSVM World School, Vaigai Nagar, Pattanam, Off Singanallur – Vellalore Road, Coimbatore on Saturday 9th April 2022. “The fair is for helping the students identify their potential and follow their dreams”, said Dr Manimekalaí Mohan, the group’s Founder and Managing Trustee. “The fair is not restricted to the students of SSVM institutions. All high school students, parents, teachers and career counsellors of Coimbatore and beyond can make use of this opportunity”, she added.

The fair will have the presence of 31 high-ranking international universities from the UK, the USA, Canada, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Spain, France, St. Vincent and renowned Indian Universities. Students will be able to interact directly with the university representatives to explore the various courses offered by the universities, the admission process and the scholarships.

“I feel that career counselling should be a part of the school curriculum as it’s difficult to predict future careers. Our effort is to provide bouquets of career paths from various universities globally. Early information and exposure will equip the students with self-efficacy and the ability to adapt themselves to live in this dynamic and ever-changing world”, Mr Mohandoss, the trustee of SSVM Institutions, observed. “This Global University Fair is our commitment to the society we live in”, he affirmed.

The fair will be open to all from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. All visitors should carry a valid identity card and should follow COVID protocols. Security checks may be performed as necessary.