Coimbatore’s Newest Landmark – Experimenta Science Centre A Learning by Doing Experience Centre

G D Naidu Charities – Coimbatore, a trust established by late Sri. G D Naidu functioning since 1950 has been running several museums such as GD Science Museum, Gedee Car Museum, etc., which are visited by many students and general public over the past many years.

G D Naidu Charities has now set up an Interactive Science Centre named “Experimenta”. The main objective of the Science Centre is to stimulate curiosity, develop an inquiring mind and enable children and adults to learn science in a practical, informal and fun filled manner.

The centre will be inaugurated on the Tuesday, the 28th of February 2023 at 10 AM by Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Honorable Minister for Finance & Human Resources Management, Government of Tamil Nadu. Mr. Kranthi Kumar Pati, IAS., District Collector, Coimbatore & Dr. B K Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman, Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore will offer felicitations and Ms. Michaela Küchler, Consul General, German Consulate General, Chennai will be the Guest of Honour.

More About Experimenta

Experimenta Science Centre is set up over a space of 40,000 Sq. ft. with modern amenities and over 120 interactive science exhibits that matches world class standards. Experimenta aims to offer students a playful approach to Science and Technology, with specially designed, hands-on exhibits which promotes a nurturing educational experience overall. The Centre has well curated write-ups and information boards to explain about the science behind each exhibit and a team of Science Communicators to assist children and the public to explore Experimenta effectively.

The exhibits in the science centre are very carefully chosen from across the world and have been arranged under various categories such as Motion, Sound, Illusion, Optics, Maths, Nature, Mechanics, Power & Energy, Light and Colours.

We have guided tours available for school groups to ensure that general visitors get sufficient time to explore and experience each exhibit. The exhibits are spread in such a manner that group activities on certain exhibits are also possible to inculcate teamwork.

The Science Centre also houses STEM Labs (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) which has various laboratories such as Maker’s Space, Activity Labs, Physics Lab, Robotics Lab etc., where students across private and government schools can gain practical knowledge by carrying out experiments under qualified mentors.

It is estimated to easily take around 3 hours to play or interact with all exhibits. Those who are constrained by time, can visit the Centre again to take catch up on the missed out exhibits.

The Experimenta Science Centre, located on the Second Floor of the main building, is accessible by a friendly ramp & Lift, adequately lit & well aerated and provides the visitors an enriching experience and time well spent in learning science in a fun filled manner.

Experimenta Science Centre will be open from 9 AM to 6.30 PM on all days except Mondays and National Holidays. We have individual and combo tickets with special discounted rates for groups and especially for children from government schools.

This entire concept is one of a kind and is our dedication to the budding science enthusiasts from around the world who would enjoy learning science in a fun way. Experimenta Science Centre will be a great resource of learning for generations to come and definitely a Landmark for Coimbatore!

Experimenta will be open for public from 1st March 2023

Press Meet Addressed by : Mr. G. D. Gopal, Managing Trustee, G D Naidu Charities, Coimbatore, Ms. Akila Shanmugam, Trustee, G D Naidu Charities, Coimbatore and Mr. M. Suresh Naidu, General Manager, G D Naidu Charities, Coimbatore.