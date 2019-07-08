  • Download mobile app
09 Jul 2019, Edition - 1456, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Colleges asked to form anti-ragging, anti-drugs teams

Covai Post Network

July 8, 2019

Coimbatore : Colleges in the city were today asked to form anti-ragging and anti-drugs committees and keep a vigil against such activities in the camps. At a workshop organised at the office of city police commissioner, in which 150 persons from 54 colleges, including the coordinators of NCC, NSS and faculties participated.

They were briefed on how to promote awareness among the students against ragging and also use of drugs and consequences, including legal action against those involved in it, police said.

A special phone number —6484200100— was released at the function, for the anti-drug section of city police.

Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner ( l and O) Balaji Saravanan were present at the workshop.

