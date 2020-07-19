  • Download mobile app
19 Jul 2020, Edition - 1832, Sunday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • India’s #COVID19 case tally crosses 9 lakh mark with 28,498 new cases & 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health
  • 1,20,92,503 samples tested for #COVID19 till 13th July, of these 2,86,247 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
  • PM Modi takes stock of financial sector, reviews progress of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package
Travel

Coimbatore

Complete Lockdown in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

July 19, 2020

Udhagamandalam: The third total lockdown for the month,to check the spread of the deadly Corona virus, witnessed wholehearted cooperation from all sections of the society in the Nilgiris on Sunday.

The steep increase in the number of infections during the week,particularly in Ooty and surroundings, ensured that the people stayed indoors.The cold and wet weather also played its role.

Different parts of the Nilgiris wore a deserted look with all segments of the trading community downing their shutters.

Autorickshaws, taxies,buses etc were off the roads.

Police personnel deployed in large numbers ensured that the lockdown rules were not violated.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿