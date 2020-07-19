Complete Lockdown in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The third total lockdown for the month,to check the spread of the deadly Corona virus, witnessed wholehearted cooperation from all sections of the society in the Nilgiris on Sunday.

The steep increase in the number of infections during the week,particularly in Ooty and surroundings, ensured that the people stayed indoors.The cold and wet weather also played its role.

Different parts of the Nilgiris wore a deserted look with all segments of the trading community downing their shutters.

Autorickshaws, taxies,buses etc were off the roads.

Police personnel deployed in large numbers ensured that the lockdown rules were not violated.