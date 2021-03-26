  • Download mobile app
26 Mar 2021, Edition - 2082, Friday
Conference on next generation computing systems held

Covai Post Network

March 26, 2021

An International Conference on Next Generation Computing Systems (ICNGCS 2021) was held at the PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research on Friday. Organized by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of the PSG Institute of Technology and Applied
Research, it was presided over by the Principal Dr.G.Chandramohan. Complimenting the organizers, he said that out of 91 papers which were received 58 were accepted after peer review.

The Chief Guest was Dr.Dhiraj Rajaram,Founder Chairman and CEO,Mu Suguna Inc.Among the Guests of Honour were Mr.Karthik Vaidyanathan,Co-founder and CTO Reelbox and Mr.Vivek Kalagara,CTO,Data Foundary. Dr.P.Ilango, Conference Chair presented a report.

Earlier Dr.R.Manimegalai,Professor and Head,Department of Computer Science and Engineeriing welcomed the gathering. Among those present was Dr.B.Ramamoorthi advisor.

