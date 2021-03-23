Corona cases rising in the Nilgiris

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: On the Corona front alarm bells have started ringing in the Nilgiris.

With the number of cases steadily rising, the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya lamented here on Tuesday that caution is not being exercised by various sections of the society.

Pointing out that for the last two months 5 to 10 cases were being reported in the district daily,she said that now it had risen to 10 to

15 per day.Earlier when the primary contacts of the patients were tested it was found that they had not been affected. However now in most cases the family members of the patients are also testing positive. Hence the number of cases is climbing significantly. Thanks to the precautionary measures being taken a community spread has not been reported in any part of the district. However measures to bring more and more under the vaccination umbrella have been stepped up. Mobile vaccination units have been pressed into service.

Stating that the vaccination drive is being implemented effectively in the Nilgiris, Ms.Divya said that on Monday alone 3700 persons had been given the jab. She urged the people to come forward to get vaccinated.

Since the Nilgiris is a popular vacation destination a large number of tourists particularly from Kerala,Karnataka and other districts of Tamil Nadu are flocking to the place.

E registrations and wearing of masks have been made compulsory .As many as 70 teams have been formed to enforce the Covid 19 related

rules.