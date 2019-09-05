Cotton prices to be around Rs 5,300 to Rs 5,400 till October

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As the farm gate price of good quality cotton is expected to be Rs 5,300 to Rs 5,400 per quintal during September-October

period, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has advised the farmers to take selling decision accordingly.

Similarly, the price of cotton sown during this season will fetch Rs. 5,200 per quintal because of surplus cotton production in the world during current year and varsity advised farmers to take up sowing decision also accordingly.

India is the major producer of cotton in the world and it sustains the Indian cotton textile industry by contributing 58 per cent in total fibre consumption



Cotton is grown in an area of 1.40 lakh hectares in Tamil Nadu, with 6 lakh bales of production during 2018-19, varsity said in an analysis.

Tamil Nadu -Irrigated Agriculture Modernization Project (TN- IAMP) funded Price Forecasting Scheme of the Centre for Agricultural and Rural Development Studies of the University analyzed the past 10 year historical cotton prices prevailed in Konganapuram Cooperative Marketing Society and conducted market survey to facilitate farmers to take up selling and sowing decisions.